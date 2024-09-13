Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $104.61

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.61, but opened at $108.21. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $109.24, with a volume of 567,809 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

