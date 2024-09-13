Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $10.09. Enovix shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1,904,118 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enovix by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 171,635 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

