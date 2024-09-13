Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

ENVA stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,898,033.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,938.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Enova International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

