Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.