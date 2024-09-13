ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 612,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 295,121 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $30.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

ENI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

