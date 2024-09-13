ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 4,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,721. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 24.63%.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

