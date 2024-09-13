ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENG
ENGlobal Price Performance
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 24.63%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is a support level?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.