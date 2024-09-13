Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.14. 2,766,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,320,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

