Energean plc (ENOG) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Energean Trading Up 1.8 %

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 929.50 ($12.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 975.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.53. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,233 ($16.12).

Get Energean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.63) to GBX 1,565 ($20.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Energean

In other news, insider Andrew Donald Bartlett acquired 5,554 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.05) per share, for a total transaction of £55,428.92 ($72,484.53). 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energean

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.