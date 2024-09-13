Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 1.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.83. 441,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,291,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.