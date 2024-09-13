ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.41

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $7.72. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 19,972 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

