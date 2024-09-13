Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.38

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.38 and traded as high as C$38.65. Empire shares last traded at C$38.64, with a volume of 254,019 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMP.A. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Empire’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$153,228.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,781.91. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $504,880. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

