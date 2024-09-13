Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.14.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$39.87. 146,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,548. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$153,228.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,781.91. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $504,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

