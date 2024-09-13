Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $935.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $888.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $896.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $831.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

