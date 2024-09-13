Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $971.47.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LLY opened at $935.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $896.94 and a 200 day moving average of $831.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $888.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock valued at $591,465,138. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.