Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,884,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,753,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $545.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.