Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $70.14. 1,132,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

