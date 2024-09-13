EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 8,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,222. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

