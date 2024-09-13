EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 8,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,222. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
