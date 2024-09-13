East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
East Japan Railway stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 7,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,030. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.
East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.
About East Japan Railway
East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.
