Eagle Strategies LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %

NVS stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

