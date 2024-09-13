Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $300.72 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $306.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.65.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Get Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.