Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $248,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

