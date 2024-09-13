Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 372 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $712.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

