Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,659,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.00 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

