Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Acquires $19,160.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke E. Sims bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $19,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,256.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRF stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.