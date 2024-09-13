E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 50,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

