e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.24 and last traded at $111.07. Approximately 616,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,712,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average is $178.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.