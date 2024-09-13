Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 138.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.53 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $936.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.