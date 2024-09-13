Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 117.4% in August

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 715,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 228,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 115,822 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 55,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 437,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 123,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,261. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

