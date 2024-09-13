Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 26,879 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $829,485.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 5.8 %
DFH opened at $32.86 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.