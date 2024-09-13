Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 26,879 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $829,485.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,587,537.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 5.8 %

DFH opened at $32.86 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 16.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

