Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Dover comprises 2.5% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

