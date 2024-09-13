Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 5,865 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $89,910.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,323,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,916,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.56 million, a PE ratio of 94.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

