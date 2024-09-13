Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$139.18.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$135.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.76 and a one year high of C$137.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.