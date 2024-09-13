Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.18.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$135.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$131.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.85.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,991.16. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.