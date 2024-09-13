Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Warren F. Bryant Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $83.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

