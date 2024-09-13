Divi (DIVI) Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Divi (DIVI) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Divi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Divi has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $185,217.73 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00041518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,024,020,580 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,023,764,736.1577773. The last known price of Divi is 0.00116363 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $220,479.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

