Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $130.34

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.34, but opened at $127.31. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $126.11, with a volume of 141,089 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

