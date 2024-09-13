Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in August

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Down 0.2 %

DSCSY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 279,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Disco has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.35 million. Disco had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Disco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

