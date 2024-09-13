Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Sold by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,766 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Disc Medicine worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth about $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

