Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 4.1%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.38 and last traded at $117.84. Approximately 157,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 683,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

