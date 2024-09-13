Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNOPY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Dino Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.