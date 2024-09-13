Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dino Polska Price Performance
OTCMKTS DNOPY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. Dino Polska has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $61.00.
Dino Polska Company Profile
