Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is RS Crum Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RS Crum Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

