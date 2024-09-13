Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,552 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,742,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,978,000 after buying an additional 190,812 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,850,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,530,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,810,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,035,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,255 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

