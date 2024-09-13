DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. Compass Point upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

DRH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,663. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 1,810,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,118,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $13,301,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 294,044 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

