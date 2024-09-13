Destra Network Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Destra Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $149.60 million and approximately $528,244.34 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,512,687.5209931 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.1737063 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $635,411.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

