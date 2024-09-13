Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,504,993 shares of company stock worth $433,026,967. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

