Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,400,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,504,993 shares of company stock valued at $433,026,967. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

