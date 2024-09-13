Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,032,968 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,339,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,498. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

