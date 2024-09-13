DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 278,654 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278,654 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $157,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,433,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

