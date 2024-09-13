DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,783 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $184,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $545.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.70 and a 200 day moving average of $527.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

