DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 1.42% of Qiagen worth $133,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $264,322,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,606,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after buying an additional 399,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

